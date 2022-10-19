Georgia's Early Midterms Voting Surpassing 2020 Presidential Election

Georgia's early midterm voting surpasses 2020 presidential election records for the second day of early voting and is on pace to double the early vote totals seen in 2018, ABC News reported.

For Georgians, their Senate race could be critical in deciding Washington's balance of power.

On its third day of early in-person voting Wednesday, Georgia has seen over 291,700 people vote — with 268,050 people voting in person and 23,690 voting by absentee ballot. In 2020, as the Georgia secretary of state's office reports, the number of early voters after the second day was 266,403; in 2018, that figure was 147,289.

"We're extremely pleased that so many Georgians are able to cast their votes, in record numbers and without any reports of substantial delays," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. "This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia's election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure."

The state's second day of early voting marks a 75.3% increase from that same point of early midterm voting in 2018 and an "astounding" 3.3% increase from the second day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election, Raffensperger added.