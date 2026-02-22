WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: midterms | don bacon | tommy tuberville | reelection | governor | congress

More Lawmakers Quit Congress Ahead of 2026 Midterms

By    |   Sunday, 22 February 2026 01:28 PM EST

With the 2026 midterm elections nearing, a surge of House and Senate departures is setting up an unusually large slate of open-seat races, raising the stakes for control of Congress and amplifying members' complaints about gridlock, intraparty conflict, and limited paths to influence.

As of late February, 68 House and Senate members had said they will not seek reelection, and 31 of them had filed to run for another office.

The scale of early exits is larger than recent cycles at the same point, a Washington Post analysis found, and political scientist Sarah Binder of George Washington University and the Brookings Institution said it appeared to be heading toward "a record number."

Some departing lawmakers blamed a Congress that struggles to legislate, with partisan warfare, intraparty feuds, and narrow majorities that make compromise risky.

Others described feeling stuck. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said in June he would not run for a sixth term, a decision that surprised colleagues who viewed his swing seat as important to the GOP majority.

"It's very hard to move up the ladder in the House unless you're in a very safe district," Bacon said. "I feel like I sort of peaked at what I could do."

He added, "I think it's a little bit glorified here, overly glorified in reality. I mean, I've got the fire to succeed, but 10 years of this was enough."

In the Senate, eight members are retiring from public office after this term, and four senators are seeking governorships: Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Tuberville joked about the group: "We're quitters!"

He said the chance to run a state appealed to him more than another term in Washington. "I'm more of a CEO type," Tuberville said. "Go hire your own team, your cabinet members. Have a game plan."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who is retiring after nearly 30 years, said the institution has changed. "Members who used to be active legislators are now active observers," Durbin said. "I think that discourages many people."

The House accounts for most planned exits.

Fifty-four House members have said they are leaving, compared with roughly 40 in the previous three Congresses at this point in the cycle, and 27 of the 54 are running for another office.

Republicans are departing in larger numbers than Democrats, a familiar pattern in midterm years when the president's party controls the White House, and midterm voters often punish that party in Congress.

House Republicans have also been roiled by internal conflict in the past, including the 2023 vote that removed then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his post.

Several Republicans said those fights were not why they are leaving, but others cited the toll. "I was so mad when eight people out of 223 take down Kevin McCarthy, who most of us liked," Bacon said. "That was a tough one, that takes a little toll."

Most departing members are leaving safe seats, Binder said, but three vulnerable lawmakers, Bacon, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, are not seeking reelection, putting competitive districts in play.

Democrats, meanwhile, have been grappling with generational change, with older members citing age and decades of service as factors in their decisions.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
With the 2026 midterm elections nearing, a surge of House and Senate departures is setting up a large slate of open-seat races, raising the stakes for control of Congress and amplifying members' complaints about gridlock, intraparty conflict, and limited paths to influence.
midterms, don bacon, tommy tuberville, reelection, governor, congress
539
2026-28-22
Sunday, 22 February 2026 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved