Witkoff Cutting Short Ceasefire Talks, Bringing Home Negotiating Team

Thursday, 24 July 2025 01:23 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday the U.S. is cutting short Gaza ceasefire talks and bringing home its negotiating team from Qatar.

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas," Witkoff posted on X, "which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

"While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith," Witkoff said.

"We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.

"It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza."

