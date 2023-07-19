×
Tags: microsoft | security | network | hacking

Microsoft to Provide Additional Security Logs to Customers

By    |   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 04:38 PM EDT

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will expand its policy for cloud security logs to help customers identify network intrusions.

In a blog post, Microsoft corporate vice president of security Vasu Jakkal announced that Microsoft Purview Audit users worldwide will see "access to wider cloud security logs ... at no additional cost.”

This tool allows users "to centrally visualize cloud log data generated across their enterprise,” to assist in responding to hacking incidents and investigating intrusions.

The company noted that this new policy "comes as a result of our close partnership with CISA,” the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"After working collaboratively for over a year, I am extremely pleased with Microsoft's decision to make necessary log types available to the broader cybersecurity community at no additional cost,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a statement.

"While we recognize this will take time to implement, this is truly a step in the right direction toward the adoption of Secure by Design principles by more companies,” Easterly added. "We will continue to work with all technology manufacturers, including Microsoft, to identify ways to further enhance visibility into their products for all customers.”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

