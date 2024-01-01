Early Version of Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

Mickey Mouse, who has been synonymous with the Walt Disney brand for nearly a century, no longer belongs solely to that company after a version of him from the 1928 short film, "Steamboat Willie," entered the public domain for the first time Monday, CNN reported.

Since U.S. copyright law, last updated by Congress in 1998, permits copyright to be held for 95 years, Disney's sole claim to the character has ended.

But Harvard Law School professor Rebecca Tushnet told CNN that while the public domain permits anyone to re-envision Steamboat Willie in any fashion, elements of the more modern Mickey Mouse can't be copied, because Disney still has a trademark.

Tushnet said that although Disney will have to "grudgingly concede" its hold on the image of Steamboat Willie, the company will likely sue anyone who recreates a version of the cartoon that more closely resembles Mickey Mouse.

A Disney spokesperson told CNN that the company will "continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters."

The spokesperson added: "Mickey will continue to play a leading role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions, and merchandise."

Experts say it's unclear what lies ahead legally for Mickey Mouse, although one potential bellwether is the early iteration of Winnie-the-Pooh, which entered the public domain two years ago, The Washington Post reported.

Nothing created with Public Domain Pooh since 2021 has changed popular perceptions of the original property, said Jennifer Jenkins, a law professor and director of Duke University's Center for the Study of the Public Domain.

She noted, however, that such one-offs as a climate-change Pooh parody featuring deforestation in the Hundred Acre Wood attracted some attention, as did the "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" slasher flick that has grossed almost $5 million.

Other examples of items entering the public domain on Monday were Winnie's sidekick Tigger, as well as silent films such as Buster Keaton's "The Cameraman" and Laurel and Hardy's comic debut as a duo "Should Married Men Go Home?"



