Golfer Mickelson Mocks Newsom's High-Speed Rail Efforts

Famed pro golfer Phil Mickelson posted a challenge to California Gov. Gavin Newsom this past week to stay the course with his policies. "Stay after it governor," Mickelson posted on X, mocking a California rail project nearly two decades in the making.

The post was in response to Newsom posting about California joining 14 other states in a lawsuit against the energy policies of President Donald Trump.

Newsom said, "California is filing a lawsuit against President Trump for withholding billions of dollars approved by Congress for electric vehicle infrastructure."

The governor had claimed Trump’s actions are not helping America. "This is yet another Trump gift to China — ceding American innovation and killing thousands of jobs. We are not letting up."

The point of Mickelson’s response was aimed at Newsom pushing a high-speed rail system in California, which the golfer said has shown little progress. "Show him (Trump) what a great high speed railway system we have and I’m sure he’ll change his mind," Mickelson wrote.

While groundwork has taken place, the electric-powered rail system in California has not laid track since it was approved in 2008. The state’s project website reports, "171 miles under design, with 119 of that in active construction."

The active construction work involves site preparation, no track. The state’s latest progress report highlighted sustainability, not construction: "The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) is celebrating Earth Day by highlighting significant sustainability milestones achieved over the past year."