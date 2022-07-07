Mick Mulvaney: 'I Don't Believe' Liz Cheney

Mick Mulvaney, former President Donald Trump's one-time chief of staff, claimed this week that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and the rest of the committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 are "hopelessly biased."

Mulvaney, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, chided Cheney for "showboating" with her comments.

"I don’t think anybody should be afraid to watch these hearings and make up their own minds as to what's happening," Mulvaney said. "I don't believe anything that Liz Cheney says about the situation. I don't believe anything Bennie Thompson says.

"They're hopelessly biased. But I do believe Republicans when they put their hand on the Bible and say, Look, this happened, this might constitute a crime."

Interviewer Kasie Hunt asked, "You don't believe anything Liz Cheney says when clearly she played a key role in convincing Cassidy Hutchinson to testify? You don't think that she’s taking a noble role in the Republican Party?"

Mulvaney said, "I know when I'm seeing political BS from people. I know when I'm seeing showboating.”

In the interview, Mulvaney also commented on Trump's status in the GOP.

"What you're seeing, I think, is folks, especially in my party, are looking at Donald Trump as damaged," he said, "and something that might weigh down the party going into the midterms and into 2024."

When asked if he might support Trump, Mulvaney replied: "In a primary? No. Keep in mind I got a lot of friends who are running. I'm not going to tell you who I would vote for, but there's a lot of folks who I think would be a better candidate than Donald Trump in a Republican primary."

Mulvaney noted, "I served in the state Legislature with [South Carolina Republican Sen.] Tim Scott. [Florida Republican Gov.] Ron DeSantis and I played on the congressional baseball team together. [Former South Carolina Republican Gov.] Nikki Haley was my governor. [Former Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo and I served in the Cabinet together. These are all my friends.

"[Former Vice President] Mike Pence and I go back 12 years. So, no, I don't have a favorite dog in the fight, I just think that it would be healthy for the party to have really good candidates run against Trump in 2024."