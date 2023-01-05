Democrats Rushing to Find Stabenow Replacement in 2024

Following the announcement by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., on Thursday that she will not run for reelection in 2024, the Democrat Party is scrambling to find candidates for the battleground seat, Politico reported.

People familiar with Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Debbie Dingell say the pair are top contenders heading into 2024, with Rep. Haley Stevens also considering whether to throw her hat in the ring.

Stabenow, 72, surprised several of the state's Democratic strategists with her announcement. Her Democratic colleague 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is undecided about running in 2024.

The four-term senator told Politico that there is "a great group of possibilities" to succeed her, sharing that she would "be having lots of conversations" over the coming months with Democratic hopefuls.

"I think we have a wonderful generation of leaders on our side," Stabenow said. "I don't see the same kind of strong ... team on the Republican side."

Some prominent Democrats have already bowed out of the 2024 fight for Stabenow's seat. Former Rep. Andy Levin and Rep. Dan Kildee reportedly have no intentions of running, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also signaled her disinterest.

"Debbie is one of one. As governor of this great state for the next four years, I look forward to working with her through the end of her term and beyond in however she serves our state next," Whitmer said, according to Detroit Free Press.

On the Republican side, Politico reported that options include former Rep. Peter Meijer, Rep.-elect John James, businessman Perry Johnson and former gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke.

A person with knowledge of former gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's sphere said she wasn't "ruling anything out" but is currently focused on helping elect Republicans in 2024.