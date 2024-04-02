×
Tags: michigan | police association | endorses | trump

Michigan Police Group 'Proud' to Endorse Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 04:28 PM EDT

Former President Trump received an endorsement from the Police Officers Association of Michigan during his visit to Grand Rapids on Tuesday, where he addressed law enforcement members.

"We were proud and proud to do it. We were there in 2020. And I'll tell you, we're here in 2024," said Jim Tignanelli, president of the Police Officers Association of Michigan. "And today, on behalf of 12,000 law enforcement people that the Police Officers Association of Michigan represent, we want you to accept our endorsement for president of the United States."

Tignanelli emphasized the need for support for law enforcement.

"Police officers just need to know they've got somebody behind them a little bit instead of trying to push them backwards, pushing them forward," he said. "I think that'll help to restore the honor to this job. I can promise you that our guys will put on that suit and go out and do the job for you. They really will, and they'll be better for all of the people in this room."

Former President Trump responded to the endorsement, saying: "Thank you very much. That's very nice. That's a great honor. And thank you very much. And we will, we will make you proud."

During the speech, Trump also expressed condolences to the family of New York City police officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed last week during a traffic stop, marking the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

Trump said said he met with Diller's family.

"I do want to thank the family of because I met with Stephanie. That's Jonathan’s beautiful wife Jonathan Diller and I met with the whole family," he said. "These are incredible people. What happened to Jonathan should never have happened. And they were just devastated. But the spirit and the love and the numbers of police that were there and ... the firemen, fire women.

"The number of people that were there was incredible, it just was incredible. But that's an incredible family. So, we send our love. I said to Stephanie he will not have died in vain."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 02 April 2024 04:28 PM
