U-M Stops Gender-Altering Procedures for Patients Under 18

The University of Michigan's medical center (Michigan Medicine) has said it will no longer provide gender-altering procedures to those under 19 years old, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Michigan Medicine is one of 22 hospitals to have suspended gender-altering procedures for youth since the executive order ending federal support was signed.

Michigan Medicine's transgender services webpage states that "in response to unprecedented legal and regulatory threats to our clinicians and our institution, we have made the difficult decision to stop prescribing puberty blockers and gender affirming hormones for patients under age 19. We understand how impactful these changes will be to many of you. Your safety and well-being is important to us, and we are committed to supporting you during this challenging time."

The webpage continued that Michigan Medicine will continue serving transgender youth by "providing all appropriate care other than puberty blockers and gender affirming hormones," pointing out that the policy change will not affect those who are 19 and older. The University of Michigan's public affairs department explained in a statement that Michigan Medicine was "one of multiple institutions across the country that has received a federal subpoena as part of a criminal and civil investigation into gender-affirming care for minors." In February, a federal judge in Maryland blocked Trump's executive order, stating it is likely without authority and amounts to illegal and unconstitutional discrimination, according to The Hill. In addition, earlier this month more than a dozen Democratic attorneys general sued the Trump Administration over the executive order and the Justice Department's subpoenas to hospitals and probes into gender-altering procedures.