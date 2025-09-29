Armed Man Crashes Barricade Outside Site of Church Shooting

A man was arrested after driving through a barricade outside a Michigan church on Monday, the day after a shooting killed four people.

The man, who was driving a red car, had a rifle in the front seat when he rammed through the barricade outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, according to CNN.

He was taken into custody at the scene, CNN said. His identity and motive have not been disclosed.

Investigators on Monday were focusing on what motivated Thomas Sanford, a 40-year-old former Marine, to ram a pickup truck into the church sanctuary on Sunday and open fire during a crowded service, killing at least four people and setting the building ablaze.

Authorities said "some" people remained unaccounted for following the Sunday morning attack, which wounded eight others in Grand Blanc Township, 60 miles north of Detroit.

Sanford was killed in an exchange of gunfire with two officers, police said.

The shooting was the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship in the U.S., including one in August that killed two children at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.