WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michigan governor | mike cox | republican | gretchen whitmer

Ex-Michigan AG Cox Joins Governor's Race to Replace Whitmer

gop fmr michigan ag mike cox
Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, a Republican, has entered the 2026 governor’s race to succeed Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited.

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 06:17 PM EDT

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox on Tuesday entered the 2026 governor’s race, adding to a growing field of Republicans vying to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Cox served as attorney general from 2003 to 2011. He launched a gubernatorial bid near the end of his second term, eventually coming in third in the Republican primary.

Cox is hoping for a different outcome this time around, launching a bid Tuesday that he said will “make Michigan great again.”

“I’ve protected people my entire life, fought and beat the worst of the worst,” Cox said in a campaign video announcing his run. “Let’s not stand by and let radical politicians or woke bureaucrats undermine us any longer.”

Cox joins Michigan Senate Republican leader Aric Nesbitt and U.S. Rep. John James in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II are facing off, with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan — formerly a Democrat — running as an independent.

Republicans are aiming to retake the governor’s office after eight years under Whitmer, who held full Democratic control of the Legislature from 2022 to 2024 and swiftly advanced her party’s agenda. The GOP regained the state House in 2024, but both legislative chambers will be up for grabs next year.

Cox served as a Marine Corps infantry rifleman before becoming a prosecutor, according to his campaign website. He defeated now-U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, in 2002 to become the state’s first Republican attorney general in over 40 years.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox on Tuesday entered the 2026 governor's race in his state, adding to a growing field of Republicans vying to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
michigan governor, mike cox, republican, gretchen whitmer
255
2025-17-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 06:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved