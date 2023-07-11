×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michigan | donald trump | 2024 election | endorsement

6 Michigan Congressmen Join Trump's Leadership Team

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 01:30 PM EDT

All six Republican U.S. House legislators from Michigan joined former President Donald Trump's federal leadership team for the state, his campaign announced on Tuesday.

"We're proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," Michigan GOP Reps. Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, and Lisa McClain said in a statement on Tuesday. All six, along with Rep. John James, R-Mich., were named as members of the Trump 2024 Michigan Federal Leadership Team.

These six legislators also make up the entire Republican House delegation from Michigan, which the Detroit Free Press noted is a sign that Trump's status as the Republican front-runner remains unaffected by his recent legal troubles or his rivals for the GOP nomination.

The statement added: "Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off. President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988."

In a separate statement, James added: "President [Joe] Biden has wrecked our economy, let our position as the sole world power slip, and opened our borders. Biden's policies have been particularly detrimental to Michigan's middle-class. Under President Trump on the other hand, inflation was at 2%, the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies, and our communities were more secure. In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them."

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by less than 1 percentage point with just under 11,000 votes more than Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. In 2021, Biden won the state by 3 percentage points, or about 154,000 votes.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
All six Republican U.S. House legislators from Michigan joined former President Donald Trump's federal leadership team for the state, his campaign announced on Tuesday.
michigan, donald trump, 2024 election, endorsement
301
2023-30-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved