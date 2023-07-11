6 Michigan Congressmen Join Trump's Leadership Team

All six Republican U.S. House legislators from Michigan joined former President Donald Trump's federal leadership team for the state, his campaign announced on Tuesday.

"We're proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," Michigan GOP Reps. Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, and Lisa McClain said in a statement on Tuesday. All six, along with Rep. John James, R-Mich., were named as members of the Trump 2024 Michigan Federal Leadership Team.

These six legislators also make up the entire Republican House delegation from Michigan, which the Detroit Free Press noted is a sign that Trump's status as the Republican front-runner remains unaffected by his recent legal troubles or his rivals for the GOP nomination.

The statement added: "Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off. President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988."

In a separate statement, James added: "President [Joe] Biden has wrecked our economy, let our position as the sole world power slip, and opened our borders. Biden's policies have been particularly detrimental to Michigan's middle-class. Under President Trump on the other hand, inflation was at 2%, the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies, and our communities were more secure. In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them."

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by less than 1 percentage point with just under 11,000 votes more than Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. In 2021, Biden won the state by 3 percentage points, or about 154,000 votes.