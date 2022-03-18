Trump Holding Detroit-Area Rally for Midterm Candidates April 2

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday he plans to hold a rally in suburban Detroit on April 2 to support candidates he has endorsed in Michigan's elections this year.

Trump will headline a rally at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Macomb County's Washington Township at 7 p.m. ET.

Trump is backing Matthew DePerno in the race for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Both are in competitive races for GOP nominations on April 23 when Republican delegates will endorse nominees at a state convention in Grand Rapids.

The rally includes entertainment beginning at 2 p.m., followed by other speakers beginning at 4 p.m. and Trump's remarks around 7 p.m.

General admission tickets for the event are available on the donaldjtrump.com website.

The event will mark Trump's first visit to Michigan since the night before the November 2020 presidential election.

Trump also has a Commerce, Georgia, rally planned for the Saturday prior, March 26.

Georgia and Michigan are two pivotal battleground states from the 2020 presidential election and figure to be key for the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has oft-rebuked the election processes put in place under the guise of COVID-19 in both Georgia and Michigan in the 2020 election.

