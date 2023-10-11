×
Michigan Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 7 in Key State

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 01:50 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is holding a lead well outside the margin of error in the latest polling from Michigan, one of the key battleground states for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is pulling 42% support over incumbent President Joe Biden (35%) in a hypothetical 2024 presidential ballot in the Lansing-based consulting firm Marketing Resource Group's survey released Wednesday, The Detroit News reported.

The past four polls in the RealClearPolitics polling average has had the race as a virtual tie in Michigan. This is the only recent poll suggesting a clear leader.

The race remains in the balance even in the MRG poll, because 20% plan to vote for an independent or third-party candidate, while 3% are undecided.

While Trump has helped Republicans solidify Florida and Ohio as red states, Michigan might be the new presidential election bellwether state. Trump was the first Republican to win Michigan in nearly three decades in 2016's defeat of Hillary Clinton before Biden claimed a narrow victory in 2020.

Michigan holds 15 Electoral College votes in the next presidential election.

MRG polled about 600 likely Michigan voters Oct. 2-8 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


