Fighter Jet Crashes Near Apartment Complex During Air Show

A fighter jet crashed Sunday near an apartment complex during an air show in Michigan.

A MIG-23 jet suffered a mid-flight issue during the final demonstration of the 25th Thunder Over Michigan air show. Two pilots ejected themselves from the plane and their parachutes deployed.

The jet crashed near a complex in Belleville, Michigan, at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, reportedly into the complex's parking lot. Officers with the Van Buren Township Police Department and county sheriff's office deputies were quickly dispatched to the site.

"The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex's parking lot. No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured," the Detroit Metropolitan Airport said in a statement.

A witness told the Detroit News, "We're on the water of Belleville Lake, and we always come to the air show. We heard these huge booms. I started recording and saw the two pilots eject. It scared my kids and everyone was freaking out. It dropped like a bullet straight down near an apartment complex we live by. Not sure where it landed."

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.