Michelle Obama Slams Trump On Inauguration Crowd Claims

Former first lady Michelle Obama criticized former President Donald Trump in her new podcast this week over his claims of “massive” crowds at his inauguration.

Trump claimed at the time that media coverage of his inauguration lied about the attendance numbers despite images showing sparse crowds when compared to the inauguration of former President Barack Obama.

“We had a massive field of people, you saw that. Packed,” Trump said at the time.

In the first episode of her podcast “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” Obama reflected on her last moments in the White House on Inauguration Day.

“You walk through the Capitol, you wave goodbye, you get on Marine One, and you take your last flight flying over the Capitol,” she said, according to a clip shared with People magazine.

“Where there weren’t that many people there — we saw it, by the way!” She said.

Obama previously described how that day was “so emotional for so many different reasons,” in an interview with NBC.

“We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” she said.

Obama also remarked that she noted very little diversity among the crowd at Trump’s inauguration.

“To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage,” she said. “There was no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

Obama said, “When those [Air Force One] doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years.”

She continued, “Many people took pictures of me and they’re like, ‘You weren’t in a good mood?’ No, I was not! But you had to hold it together, like you do for eight years.”