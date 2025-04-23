RNC Chair Slams Democrats Over Tesla Vandals

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley criticized the increase in political violence nationwide and accused members of the Democratic Party of encouraging it, the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday.

Whatley found it particularly ''stunning'' how ''liberal, woke progressive folks'' are not denouncing the attacks against Tesla vehicles and dealerships, which have become a common target in recent months due to Elon Musk's cooperation with the Trump administration.

"We see a firebombing at a Republican Party office in New Mexico, you see what's happening with Tesla right now, and the Democrats are encouraging it and supporting it and cheering it on,'' Whatley told Fox News' "Faulkner Focus."

The RNC chair added that ''right now, I'm very glad that [Attorney General] Pam Bondi is taking this very seriously. She's treating it as the domestic terrorism threat that it is, and we are starting to see federal investigations into the folks that are perpetuating this.''

Whatley also slammed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, pointing out that a state Department of Homeland Security employee was vandalizing Teslas, after the Democrat went viral last month celebrating the company's decreasing stock.