RNC Chair Whatley: Dems Have Learned Nothing From 2024

Democrats "have learned absolutely nothing coming out of 2024," says Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley.

"They have doubled down on the same failed agenda that they ran," he told Fox Business. "They are, right now, a party of open borders, inflationary spending and a weak America."

"Every single one of their leaders has turned to the left, and they're taking the party further away from main street America," he added.

The 2028 Democratic Party is set to be the most wide-open field in a generation, according to Axios.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President JD Vance are the early White House favorites for their respective parties, though Democrats face waning polling numbers ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Republicans are faring better because of President Donald Trump, said Whatley.

"Right now, we're seeing economic growth, we're seeing that the border has been secure, we're seeing that America is respected across the world again," he said.

"President Trump is delivering on every one of his campaign promises, and the Republican leadership in the House and the Senate are making sure that we are getting the votes that we need to get the Trump tax cuts done and strong support for our soldiers and our veterans, as well as securing that southern border."