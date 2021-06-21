×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: michael tyler | friends | cancer | prostate

'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
American actor James Michael Tyler. (Simon Broll/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

Monday, 21 June 2021 04:14 PM

James Michael Tyler, who portrayed Central Perk employee Gunther on "Friends," has revealed his Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. He shared the news on "Today" on Monday morning.

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen," Tyler said.

"That came back at an extraordinarily high number. So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"

Tyler was recently seen on the HBO Max special "Friends: The Reunion." While several other characters from the show stopped by to say hello to the core cast in person, Tyler appeared via video conference.

"I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities," he said.

"It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.'"

The actor is undergoing chemotherapy to combat the cancer, and is urging men to get early screenings in order to battle it through an early diagnosis.

"There are other options available to men if they catch it before me," he said. "Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It's easily detectable. If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
James Michael Tyler, who portrayed Central Perk employee Gunther on "Friends," has revealed his Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. He shared the news on "Today" on Monday morning.
michael tyler, friends, cancer, prostate
329
2021-14-21
Monday, 21 June 2021 04:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved