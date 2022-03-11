Judge Rejects Michael Sussmann's Motion to Strike Info From Durham Filing

A federal judge has rejected a motion by attorney Michael Sussmann to strike certain information from Special Counsel John Durham's February court filing.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper heard arguments in the case on Thursday, the Washington Examiner noted.

Sussmann was charged in September with lying to then-FBI general counsel James Baker during then-special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

Durham's indictment said Sussmann falsely stated to the general counsel that he was not bringing alleged allegations of a secret channel of communications between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank on behalf of any client.

Sussmann's attorneys had made a motion to strike certain information from the government's Feb. 11 motion to inquire into potential conflicts of interest. It was that document that revived the controversy of Sussmann allegedly working with Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and using information from a government contractor who has been identified as internet data analyst Rodney Joffe.

But Fox News pointed out that Judge Cooper said: "I'm not going to strike anything from the record. "Whatever effect the filing has had has already passed."

In the Feb. 11 filing, Durham alleged Sussmann provided two U.S. government agencies with certain information from a tech executive that attempted to link Donald Trump, who was running for president at the time, to Russia-based Alfa Bank, according to Fox News.

The news outlet noted the executive has identified himself as Joffe, who is not named in Durham's filing and hasn't been charged with a crime.