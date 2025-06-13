WATCH TV LIVE

San Diego Bishop Pham to Stand With Migrants at Courthouse

Friday, 13 June 2025 01:01 PM EDT

San Diego Bishop Michael Pham, recently appointed by Pope Leo XIV, will be visiting a federal courthouse next week to stand in solidarity with migrants.

Pham and others will be making the trip to honor International Refugee Day on Friday, June 20, he said in a letter signed by Rev. Felipe Pulido and Rev. Ramon Bejarano.

“We know that migrants and refugees find themselves in the difficult predicament of being called to appear, which is what the government asks of them, and then being given orders for expedited removal from our country,” Pham wrote. “This group of priests and faith leaders will simply be present during this process as it has been experienced that the presence of faith leaders makes a difference in how the migrants are treated.”

The bishop admitted though that his appearance was not likely to change the outcome.

“Following the court appearances, the faith leaders will have a press conference so that the clear message that people of faith stand with immigrants and refugees can be delivered to the broader public,” Pham wrote.

Pham was appointed by Pope Leo in May, right after Leo ascended to the pontiff. Born in Vietnam, Pham moved to the United States in 1981, fleeing communist persecution, Newsweek reported.

