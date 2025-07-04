WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. McCaul Pushes Trump to Send Weapons to Ukraine

By    |   Friday, 04 July 2025 07:44 PM EDT

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is pushing President Donald Trump to reverse the United States' pause on sending weapons to Ukraine.

"Senior U.S. military officials have concluded that providing these critical weapons to Ukraine will not endanger U.S. readiness, so I urge the administration to quickly get the pipeline back up and running," McCaul, who previously served as chair of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote Friday in a post X.

"Pentagon officials halting weapons only weakens President Trump's noble attempts at peace," he added.

Trump complained Thursday that the United States provided too many weapons to Ukraine under the previous administration, his first public comments on the pause in some shipments as Russia escalates its latest offensive.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a flight to Iowa, Trump said former President Joe Biden "emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

