Rep. McCaul: Ukraine Lacking Resources to 'Win,' 'Really Sad'

Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" that despite funding so far, Ukraine does not have all the resources it needs to "win" the war, and it's "really sad."

The Texas Republican told host Margaret Brennan on Sunday, "Well, you know my position on Ukraine.

"We should have a year ago been putting in the weapons we've been putting in just now, for victory, not ... just to survive."

Speaking about the House's Thursday session, during which a bipartisan majority shot down five Republican-backed initiatives to curtail aid to Ukraine in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), McCaul said, "There were several Ukraine amendments; they all failed. And I would say the majority of Republicans voted to support Ukraine."

During the course of the interview, Brennan floated the idea, "You've been pushing for longer-range missile systems like ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System). Do you have enough funding in this current allotment, or what you can put together in the fall to continue the pace of weapons?"

"Sure," McCaul replied. "It was already appropriated in the supplemental last yea. You know, the $90 billion. I mean, it's a drawdown authority. We have ATACMS."

According to Lockheed Martin, who manufactures the missile system, the weapons have a range of roughly 185 miles.

"I have great sources on the ground," McCaul continued, "and they're telling me ... right now, because of the mines and the fortifications, that what they need — the cluster munitions will help with, you know, killing Russians in the field; however, they need the longer range artilleries to hit the depots, the energy, the logistical supply lines. They don't have that, and they don't have air cover. That's really important here. Because the F-16s were held back so long by the administration — and the pilot training — that they don't have what they need to win in this counteroffensive, and it's really sad. "

Nowhere in the interview did the congressman describe what a "win" for Ukraine looks like.