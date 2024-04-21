WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. McCaul: Stock, Respect in Johnson's Leadership 'Way Up'

By    |   Sunday, 21 April 2024 04:29 PM EDT

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, praised Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for shepherding the significant foreign aid package through the House, signaling a boost in Johnson's respect within the party ranks, The Hill reported.

McCaul's endorsement particularly emphasizes support for additional aid to Ukraine, a cause he has championed for some time.

Saturday's passage of the foreign aid package in the House underscored Johnson's leadership amidst internal party dissent.

"I think he tried to do what the, you know, the Freedom Caucus wanted him to do. It wasn't going to work in the Senate or the White House. At the end of the day, we were running out of time. Ukraine's getting ready to fall," McCaul said.

Despite opposition from conservative members regarding the vote on aid to Ukraine, Johnson's decision garnered praise from McCaul, who noted a notable surge in respect for the speaker.

"I tell you what, he's got my support ... the stock in Mike Johnson has gone way up. I think the respect for him has gone way up because he did the right thing irrespective of his job," McCaul emphasized during an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

The passage of the aid package, which allocates approximately $61 billion to Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid in Gaza, and $8 billion for Taiwan and other U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific, signals a significant bipartisan effort in addressing global challenges.

The road to passing the aid package was not without obstacles, as McCaul highlighted the hurdles faced in bringing the bill to the House floor.

"It was a transformation," McCaul remarked, reflecting on Johnson's evolution in navigating the complexities of the legislation.

Reflecting on Johnson's journey, McCaul emphasized the Speaker's transition from representing a district in Louisiana to assuming a broader, global perspective.

"He became the man that went from a district in Louisiana to the speaker of the United States, to also someone who had to look at the entire world and had to carry the burden of that and make the right decision," McCaul noted.

The aid package, now forwarded to the Senate for approval, represents a concerted effort to address pressing international needs, including support for Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia.

McCaul's endorsement of Johnson's leadership underscores a pivotal moment in congressional cooperation, signaling a bipartisan commitment to addressing global challenges.

In an appearance on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," McCaul emphasized the significance of Johnson's decision, highlighting the imperative of prioritizing national interests over partisan divides.

The passage of the aid package, amidst internal party tensions, underscores a unified congressional effort to address pressing global concerns.

"I am so proud of the speaker, Mike Johnson," McCaul said. "He went through a transformation. At the end of the day, a profile in courage is putting the nation above yourself. And that's when he did.

"He said at the end of the day, 'I'm going to — I'm going to be on the right side of history irrespective of my job,' and I think that was what I admired so much."

