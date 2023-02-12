McCaul: Spy Balloon Had American Parts, Did 'Lot of Damage'

The Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the United States did a "lot of damage" to the United States by surveilling its most-sensitive missile sites — and its payload contained parts that were American-made, Rep. Michael McCaul said Sunday.

"Shockingly, when the balloon was recovered, it had American-made component parts in there with English on that," the Texas Republican said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Parts [were] made in America that were put on a spy balloon from China. I don't think the American people accept that."

The congressman, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it's one of his main priorities to stop the export of technology to China that ends up in advanced weapons systems, as in this case, "a sophisticated spy balloon that went across three nuclear sites, I think it's important to say, in plain view of the American people."

The balloon went over the air, land, and sea nuclear weapons facilities in Montana, McCaul pointed out, and also over the Strategic Command in Omaha, Nebraska, "which is our most sensitive nuclear site. It was so sensitive that President [George W.] Bush was taken there after 9/11."

The balloon also flew over the site in Missouri where the nations' B-2 bombers are kept, and "going over those sites, in my judgment, would cause great damage," said McCaul.

"Remember, a balloon could see a lot more on the ground than a satellite," he added.

McCaul also said it's clear that the balloon's trek shows an intentional act that was done to collect information "because they're looking at what is our capability in the event of a possible future conflict in Taiwan."

"I find it extraordinary the timing of this flight as well, you know, right before the State of the Union speech, and also right before Secretary [Antony] Blinken was scheduled to meet with Chairman Xi [Jinping]," said McCaul. "I think it was very much an act of belligerence on their part and perhaps they don't care what the American people think about that."

The congressman also discussed the GOP-led Ukraine Fatigue Resolution, introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, and backed by 10 other GOP lawmakers, that calls for funding to Ukraine to end.

McCaul said he is confident that the United States will continue to help Ukraine, and he'd like to see that happen faster "so they can win this faster."

He said lawmakers in favor of keeping the funding have spoken with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the backers of the defunding bill, and he believes she is now satisfied with the controls that are in place on the spending."

"I don't think they will ever be persuaded that this cause is something they would support," said McCaul. "I think they have this false dichotomy that somehow we can't help Ukraine, you know, beat back the Russians who invaded their country, and- and secure the border. We can do both. We're a great nation."