Tags: michael mccaul | aid | ukraine | zelenskyy

Rep. McCaul Vows to Get Ukraine More Aid

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 01:56 PM EDT

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Thursday vowed to get Ukraine additional aid despite GOP pushback.

"We need to give 'em everything they need. And if this administration won't give it to them, then I submitted that we write in our appropriations bill, we write the weapons that he [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] asked for, that this administration won't give," McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters after meeting with Zelenskyy at the U.S. Capitol.

"We will get it done," he added. "There are a lot of political machinations right now, but we are going to get it passed."

Members of the House and Senate, 28 of them, earlier this week signed a letter requesting additional information on aid already provided to Ukraine.

"The American people deserve to know what their money has gone to," the lawmakers wrote. "How is the counteroffensive going? Are the Ukrainians any closer to victory than they were 6 months ago? What is our strategy, and what is the president's exit plan? What does the administration define as victory in Ukraine?

"What assistance has the United States provided Ukraine under Title 10? It would be an absurd abdication of congressional responsibility to grant this request without knowing the answers to these questions. For these reasons — and certainly until we receive answers to the questions above and others forthcoming — we oppose the additional expenditure for war in Ukraine included in your request."

The U.S. has appropriated $114 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

McCaul slammed the Biden administration's response to its "slowness" in [getting] Ukraine weapons.

"It's taken too long. So, we can write this into the supplemental. And that would be my intention."

