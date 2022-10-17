Rep. McCaul: Preserve All Afghanistan Withdrawal Docs

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Monday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on his department to preserve any and all records pertaining to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

McCaul, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that "it is imperative that you remind all Department employees and officials of their legal responsibilities to collect, retain, and preserve documents, communications, and other records in accordance with federal law, including the Federal Records Act and related regulations."

He added that his request "should be construed as an instruction to preserve all documents … that is or may be potentially responsive to a future Congressional inquiry, request, investigation, or subpoena."

The Hill notes that McCaul's request could be followed by subpoenas if Republicans take control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

McCaul told Blinken to preserve "electronic messages involving official business that are sent using both official and personal accounts or devices, including records created using text messages, phone-based message applications, or encryption software."

The congressman also asked about requests he previously made for "specific documents and information related to the U.S. evacuation of Kabul" that he did not receive.

"Please note, we plan to request further documents regarding specific and troubling activities that have come to the Minority's attention. This may also necessitate additional transcribed interview requests," McCaul wrote.