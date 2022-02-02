4 Men Arrested in Connection With Actor Michael K. Williams' Death

New York authorities have arrested four men in connection with the death of the actor Michael K. Williams, the Department of Justice reported.

Williams' cause of death was drug intoxication, according to an autopsy report, which said he had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system at the time of his death on Sept. 6, 2021. The actor, best known for his role as Omar on the HBO series ''The Wire,'' was 54.

''As these federal charges show, the NYPD's narcotics and precinct detectives in Brooklyn North lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family,'' NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated.

The four men — Irvin Cartagena, 39, Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56 and Carlos Macci, 70 — were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl and heroin.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. In addition, the Justice Department noted that Cartagena ''is also charged with causing the death of Williams in connection with the narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.''

Sewell adds that the investigation shows ''a level of dedication the NYPD carries out in every case, from beginning to end, in every instance where criminals peddle narcotics and prey on the innocent, and where people die from illegal drugs.''

Robles, Cruz and Macci appeared in court on Wednesday. Cartagena is slated to appear on Thursday in federal court in Puerto Rico.