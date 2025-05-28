Trump Pardons Former N.Y. Congressman Michael Grimm

President Donald Trump signed a full pardon for former New York Congressman Michael Grimm, who pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion charges in 2014, a White House official said Wednesday.

Grimm, who represented a Staten Island district, was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Grimm admitted to underreporting employee wages at Healthalicious, a restaurant he co-owned before starting his political career.

Grimm, a former Marine and FBI agent, was first elected as a member of Congress in 2010.