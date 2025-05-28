WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael grimm | pardon | donald trump

Trump Pardons Former N.Y. Congressman Michael Grimm

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 04:34 PM EDT

President Donald Trump signed a full pardon for former New York Congressman Michael Grimm, who pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion charges in 2014, a White House official said Wednesday.

Grimm, who represented a Staten Island district, was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Grimm admitted to underreporting employee wages at Healthalicious, a restaurant he co-owned before starting his political career.

Grimm, a former Marine and FBI agent, was first elected as a member of Congress in 2010.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump signed a full pardon for former New York Congressman Michael Grimm, who pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion charges in 2014, a White House official said Wednesday.
michael grimm, pardon, donald trump
78
2025-34-28
Wednesday, 28 May 2025 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved