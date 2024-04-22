WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael douglas | actor | biden | sharp

Michael Douglas: Biden 'Sharp as a Tack'

By    |   Monday, 22 April 2024 08:01 PM EDT

Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas asserted that President Joe Biden is "sharp as a tack."

At least, that's what he's heard ahead of a New York fundraiser this week for Biden's reelection campaign.

Douglas, 79, made the comments during an interview with CNN on Sunday. Biden is 81, the oldest president to run for office.

"Well, I think that I walk a little similar to him, and the people that I‘ve talked to say he's sharp as a tack," Douglas told CNN. "He's fine; we all have an issue of memories as we get older, we forget names.

"He's overcome a stutter in his life, and let's just say his entire Cabinet, including his vice president, would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term."

However, a Harvard poll last month found that 63% of registered voters said Biden is too old to be president, with another 57% saying he's mentally unfit to serve.

"I think he'll be fine, thank you very much," said Douglas, star of Apple TV's "Franklin."

The entry requirements for Thursday's fundraiser in Irvington, N.Y., diverge from Biden's immigration policy: No illegals allowed in, the Washington Examiner reported. Tickets range from $3,300 to $100,000 for U.S. citizens or green-card holders.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas asserted that President Joe Biden is "sharp as a tack." At least, that's what he's heard ahead of a New York fundraiser this week for Biden's reelection campaign.
michael douglas, actor, biden, sharp
208
2024-01-22
Monday, 22 April 2024 08:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved