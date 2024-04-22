Michael Douglas: Biden 'Sharp as a Tack'

Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas asserted that President Joe Biden is "sharp as a tack."

At least, that's what he's heard ahead of a New York fundraiser this week for Biden's reelection campaign.

Douglas, 79, made the comments during an interview with CNN on Sunday. Biden is 81, the oldest president to run for office.

"Well, I think that I walk a little similar to him, and the people that I‘ve talked to say he's sharp as a tack," Douglas told CNN. "He's fine; we all have an issue of memories as we get older, we forget names.

"He's overcome a stutter in his life, and let's just say his entire Cabinet, including his vice president, would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term."

However, a Harvard poll last month found that 63% of registered voters said Biden is too old to be president, with another 57% saying he's mentally unfit to serve.

"I think he'll be fine, thank you very much," said Douglas, star of Apple TV's "Franklin."

The entry requirements for Thursday's fundraiser in Irvington, N.Y., diverge from Biden's immigration policy: No illegals allowed in, the Washington Examiner reported. Tickets range from $3,300 to $100,000 for U.S. citizens or green-card holders.