Cohen Delays Testimony in Trump Fraud Trial Due to Health

By    |   Saturday, 14 October 2023 11:06 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will delay his testimony in the real estate tycoon's New York civil fraud trial due to health issues.

The first reports of the cancelation came out of The Daily Beast.

"The last-minute switcheroo," the publication wrote, has left Attorney General Letitia James contending with how to proceed after the exit of her subpoenaed star witness. Cohen has argued that the trial would likely mean the end of the former president's business empire.

As The Hill reported, the trial began Oct. 2. The prosecution argues Trump and his sons sought favorable business loans and insurance rates by artificially inflating and deflating the value of their assets.

A New York appeals court denied the former president's request for a temporary trial pause. However, it did grant a hold on the cancellation of his business licenses until after an appeals court hears his case.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 14 October 2023 11:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

