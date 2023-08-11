Michael Cohen Looking to Challenge Dem Rep. Nadler

Michael Cohen, an ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump and who spent more than a year in prison for convictions of fraud and campaign finance violations, is considering a challenge against Rep. Jerry Nadler, a 31-year Democrat incumbent in Manhattan's deep-blue congressional district.

Cohen confirmed to Politico that he's planning to run as a Democrat for New York's 12th Congressional District, after telling Semafor, which first reported the news, that he is "interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run."

He told the publication that he lives on the East Side of Manhattan, allowing him to represent the district.

Nadler has served as the lead Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee since 2019, serving a key role in Trump's first impeachment inquiry. He was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Cohen faces a long-shot battle given Nadler's long time in the House, plus the deep support he enjoys in the district's powerful Jewish communities.

Cohen worked for Trump for more than 10 years, including in The Trump Organization, the former president's 2016 campaign, and at the Republican National Committee.

He pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes that stemmed from his time working for Trump and was sentenced to prison in December, 2018.

The charges involved the hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels under Trump's direction. Trump now faces charges in Manhattan court in connection with the payments.

Cohen is expected to play a key role in Trump's upcoming trial and has testified to the grand jury that indicted his former boss.

Cohen was disbarred after his conviction and has become a strong critic of Trump, slamming him as a "conman" and a "racist."

Even though Cohen worked for Trump, he volunteered and worked for several Democrats and registered as a Democrat after he left prison.

Last year, New York's 12th Congressional District was redrawn to encompass Manhattan's Upper East Side and Upper West Side, and Nadler easily defeated former Rep. Carolyn Maloney after they were both campaigning in the same district.