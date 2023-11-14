Rep. Burgess Announces Retirement

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, says he will not seek reelection in 2024.

Burgess, who will turn 73 in December, announced on Monday he would retire at the end of his 11th term in Congress.

"It is with a satisfied and grateful heart that I announce that I will not be seeking reelection to the United States House of Representatives in 2024," he said in a statement posted on social media platform X. "Not very many are blessed with the opportunity to have two meaningful and impactful careers.

"After spending nearly three decades practicing medicine in North Texas, it is the honor of my life to represent my friends and neighbors in the United States Congress.

"There is still a lot to be done on behalf of my constituents of the 26th District of Texas. My office will deliver uninterrupted assistance and will continue to provide exceptional service."

Burgess serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Budget Committee, and the Rules Committee, The Hill noted.

Burgess did not face any Democrat opposition in 2022, Roll Call pointed out. He defeated a Libertarian Party candidate by almost 19 points.

His seat is considered solid Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.