Bloomberg Endorses Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday threw his support behind Andrew Cuomo, endorsing the former New York governor for mayor in the Democrats' primary two weeks before the election.

Bloomberg, a three-term mayor who served from 2002 to 2013, said he was supporting Cuomo, despite their past differences, because he has the experience needed to tackle the city's problems.

"History holds endless examples of friction between mayors and governors. During my 12 years in City Hall, I served with four New York governors and had differences with all of them, including Cuomo. But I also know his strengths as a leader and manager," Bloomberg said in a statement obtained by The Hill. "Of all the candidates, Andrew has the skills our city needs to lead us forward."

Cuomo served as governor from 2011 to 2021, when he resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Initially elected as a Republican in 2001, Bloomberg became an independent in his second term. His party affiliation came full circle in 2018, when he became a Democrat, returning to his political roots before his run for mayor.

In his endorsement, Bloomberg credited Cuomo for redeveloping LaGuardia Airport, opening the Second Avenue Subway line, and creating Moynihan Train Hall. Calling Cuomo a "pragmatist," Bloomberg said he's more "focused on solving problems" than "ideological or partisan warfare."

"The question before New Yorkers is not: Who is the perfect choice? No mayor is perfect," the former mayor said. "The question is: Who is the best choice? To me, that choice is clear: Andrew Cuomo."

The former governor said he's "deeply honored" to receive Bloomberg's backing and praised his leadership of the city after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"Under his steady hand and with his strong management, New York City was the best run city in the country, and his leadership has been sorely missed every day since," Cuomo said. "Today, in this critical moment as New York City faces another crisis, I appreciate Mayor Bloomberg's support and faith in my vision for a stronger, safer, more affordable New York City for all."

The endorsement comes as Cuomo looks to shore up support ahead of the June 24 Democratic primary and as state Assembly member Zohran Mamdani has been closing in on Cuomo's lead.

In a statement obtained by amNewYork Metro, Mamdani's campaign blasted Bloomberg's endorsement of Cuomo, pointing to it as evidence that he is the candidate of the city's wealthy. According to Forbes, Bloomberg has a net worth of $104.7 billion.

"The billionaires are consolidating around Andrew Cuomo because they know he will preserve the broken status quo," Mamdani's campaign said. "New Yorkers are rallying behind Zohran Mamdani because they are ready for a new generation of leadership that puts working people first. On June 24, we will shock the political establishment and win a city we can all actually afford."

Mamdani received a major endorsement of his own recently, when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced her support for his campaign.