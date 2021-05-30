2 Dead, 20 Wounded in Miami Concert Shooting

Two people were killed and at least 20 injured in a mass shooting in Miami early Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Three people got out of an SUV and “began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd,” that were standing outside a "scheduled event" at an establishment on 186th Street, to the west of Miami Gardens, in Hialeah, a statement from police said.

Investigators were hunting for the suspects who returned to their vehicle and fled the scene after the incident, the statement added.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet early on Sunday.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, CNN reported

It is the second major shooting in the Miami area in as many days. One person died after 7 people were shot near the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood Friday night.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said state authorities were working to catch the perpetrators.

"Justice needs to be swift & severe!" he wrote on Twitter.

The United States saw at least 200 mass shootings in the first 132 days of this year, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.