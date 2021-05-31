Miami Police Offer $130,000 Reward for Mass Shooting Info

Miami police are offering $130,000 reward for information that could help them catch the suspects in the early morning Sunday shooting that left two dead and 21 injured, The Hill reported.

Of the money, $100,000 is coming from businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's "The Profit." According to a tweet from Lemonis, his portion of the reward includes a conviction of the suspects.

The manhunt continued Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday morning outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and wounding 21 others, in a shooting authorities said had spread terror and grief through their communities.

Police released a snippet from surveillance video Monday that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah. The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as "assault-style rifles."

That is when the gunmen sprayed bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind.

Miami-Dade County PD Director Alfredo Ramirez III told the Miami Herald, the shooters waited between 20 and 40 minutes before attacking shortly after midnight. Police said some in the crowd returned fire.

The video shows the three men returning moments later and driving off into the darkness. In all, 23 people were shot. In addition to the two fatalities, three others were in the hospital in critical condition. Because of privacy laws, police were not releasing the names of any of the victims.

The SUV used in the shooting was later found Monday submerged in a canal about 8 miles east of the banquet hall. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen two weeks ago.

Sunday's shooting came a little more than a day after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of one person outside another venue about 13 miles away in the Wynwood area. Six others were injured. Some witnesses likened the scene to a "war zone," after a barrage of dozens of bullets sent people scurrying in the night.

"This is a weekend, when we should be out remembering, enjoying time with loved ones, and instead we're here mourning," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at Monday's press conference.

"These despicable shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade and in Wynwood are shameful acts of violence that have left innocent people dead and injured," Cava said.

Police said the two shootings were unrelated.

Police said Sunday's shooting appeared to stem from rivalries between two groups, but declined to refer to those groups as "gangs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.