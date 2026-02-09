Vehicle Fire Triggers Explosion at Miami Airport

An explosion was reported Monday at Miami International Airport after a vehicle caught fire inside a parking area near the departure level, authorities said.

Video shared on social media showed a car fully engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke billowing from the structure as emergency crews responded.

The video appeared to be shot inside a moving vehicle, and the occupants could be heard exclaiming in Spanish and English as they drove by.

Sirens could also be heard in the background as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident in a post on X, identifying it as a vehicle fire at the airport.

Officials warned drivers to expect traffic delays in the area and advised travelers heading to or from Miami International Airport to plan ahead and allow extra time while crews worked to contain the fire.