Miami Heat Urge Fans to 'Make Change at Ballot Box' for Gun Reform

The NBA's Miami Heat encouraged fans to call their senators and "make change at the ballot box" for gun reform following the Texas elementary school massacre.

The Heat made an announcement before a home playoff game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the day after a gunman stormed Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, and killed 19 students and two teachers.

"The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics, and the NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," the FTX Arena announcer said as both teams' players and coaches stood on the court, a video of which was tweeted by the team.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.

"Our hope is that the families, friends, coworkers, and loved ones of all those impacted by this tragedy will find the comfort and strength they need, as they carry on in honor of those whose lives were lost."

Following a moment of silence, the announcer read a statement calling for fans to take action.

"The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common-sense gun laws," the announcer said as fans cheered.

"You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall."

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr again called out lawmakers for their inaction in preventing gun violence.

Kerr spoke before his team played a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

"When are we gonna do something?!" Kerr shouted, after citing recent mass shootings that included a grocery shooting in Buffalo, New York, and a church shooting in Southern California, NPR reported.

Federal law currently does not require that unlicensed gun sellers operating online or at gun shows conduct background checks prior to the purchase of arms, The Hill reported.

H.R. 8, which passed the House in March 2021, would require a background check for all gun sales. The legislation has been stalled in the Senate for more than a year.