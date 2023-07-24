Fla. Sheriff Candidate Hospitalized After Shooting Self

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, who is running for county sheriff in 2024 as a Democrat, was hospitalized Sunday night after reportedly shooting himself, according to the Miami Herald.

The newspaper, citing multiple law enforcement sources and an internal Miami-Dade Police email, reported that Ramirez was taken to a hospital after attending a Sheriff's Association conference in Tampa over the weekend. He allegedly shot himself while in his car after pulling over on the side of a highway in between Tampa and Miami. The Herald noted that it's unclear as of Monday morning whether the shooting was accidental.

Ramirez is "in the hospital, and they're working on him," Steadman Stahl, president of South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement. "Our prayers are with his family right now. We don't know exactly what happened."

"FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] Agents and Troopers were on scene and will continue conducting investigative interviews today. Director Ramirez suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized. No one else was injured. There is no threat to the community. Our investigation is active," a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson added.

Local reporter Julia Bagg said on Twitter that "Director Ramirez is out of surgery and in stable condition," as of Monday morning.

Under Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Ramirez serves as both director of the Miami-Dade Police Department and chief of Safety and Emergency Response, meaning he oversees the county's police department and fire rescue department.