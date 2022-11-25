Mexican Authorities Call for Extradition of American in Tourist Death

Authorities in Mexico are calling on the United States to extradite an American woman charged in the death of a woman last month at a resort in San Jose del Cabo, CNN reports.

Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, was found dead at the vacation property she and a group of friends were renting in Mexico in October. Although the death certificate states that Robinson's death was "accidental or violent," sub-prosecutor Antonio Lopez Rodriguez said that Robinson's death was caused by "a direct attack, not an accident" involving one of her female friends. Mexican authorities did not name the suspect, stating only that she is a U.S. citizen who is thought to be currently in the United States.

Daniel de la Rosa, the attorney general for the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, said in a statement on Wednesday: "There is already an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged, responsible for these acts, a friend of hers."

He added that the incident was not a "quarrel" but "a direct aggression" by the suspect.

"We are already carrying out all the relevant procedures, both the Interpol file and the extradition request," de la Rosa said.

Robinson's father, Bernard Robinson, told CNN that a video posted online appears to show his daughter being attacked by another person inside the villa, but it is not clear if this video shows the injury that killed her or how many people were in the room at the time.

"You took my only jewel from me," Bernard Robinson said. "You put a big hole in my heart. The only thing I can do is fight for her; I cannot let her die in vain."