Mexico Has a 'Plan' to Deal With Trump Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her country has a plan should President Donald Trump enforce threatened tariffs.

During a press conference Monday, Sheinbaum said, "We have a plan B, C, D," in case the tariffs are put into effect, Newsweek reported. There were no details offered on what the plans might be.

Trump told reporters at the White House there would be no more delays, and that he will impose the trade restrictions on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow — tariffs 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico," he said. "And that’ll start."

At the beginning of February, the president declared the U.S. trade status with Mexico, China, and Canada to be an "emergency," and he would be imposing tariffs immediately.

Part of the reasons he gave was the influx of fentanyl into the U.S. The threatened tariffs were withheld to allow time for negotiations over key issues.

But that delay failed to achieve Trump's objectives.

A White House Fact Sheet said the Mexican government is colluding with drug cartels to assist the fentanyl smuggling.

"In addition, the Mexican drug trafficking organizations have an intolerable alliance with the government of Mexico," it said. "The government of Mexico has afforded safe havens for the cartels to engage in the manufacturing and transportation of dangerous narcotics, which collectively have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims.

"This alliance endangers the national security of the United States, and we must eradicate the influence of these dangerous cartels."