Mexico: Trump Admin Allowed Relatives of Cartel Leader into US

Mexico's security secretary this week claimed that more than a dozen relatives of the former Sinaloa Cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán Lopez were allowed to enter the United States as part of "a negotiation" with the Justice Department.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch on Tuesday said in a radio interview that 17 family members of Guzmán Lopez, the youngest son of former cartel head Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, are "going to the U.S. because of a negotiation or an offer that the Department of Justice is giving" Guzmán Lopez, who was extradited to the U.S. in 2023 on drug trafficking charges, in exchange for his cooperation.

Guzmán Lopez allegedly led a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the Trump administration, along with his brothers since their father was arrested in 2016.

Harfuch added that none of the family members are wanted by authorities in Mexico and noted that the U.S. government "has to share information" with prosecutors in Mexico but has yet to do so.

The secretary made the comments on the same day that the U.S. Attorney General's Office announced charges against several cartel leaders, including the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

"Let me be direct, to the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, you are no longer the hunters, you are the hunted. You will be betrayed by your friends, you will be hounded by your enemies, and you will ultimately find yourself and your face here in a courtroom in the Southern District of California," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Adam Gordon at a press conference.

The White House did not provide a comment by time of publication.