Mexico City Suburb Fires 87 Officers Amid Corruption Charges

Eighty-seven Naucalpan, Mexico, police officers are out of a job due to a corruption “purge” in that suburban municipality, the El Universal newspaper reported Tuesday.

“This provision is implemented with strict adherence to the legal framework and full respect for human rights and the law and is based on a model for updating and modernizing the corporation to strengthen institutional capacities and implement strategies that improve security of the inhabitants,” Mayor Angelica Moya Marin told the newspaper, and also announced plans to recruit young people to join the force. "The aim is to recruit men and women with a vocation for service, who have training and professionalization schemes in order to maintain an environment of peace and tranquility in the municipality."

According to the report, the officers were removed from their posts at the Municipal Preventative Police as a follow-up to Moya Marin’s anti-corruption and security program announced in June as “the first phase of the purge” for alleged crimes of extortion, robbery, and abuse.

“Citizen complaints about corruption and abuses by municipal police are constant and for this reason we implement actions that allow us to combat the corruption of the police elements and promote honest conduct,” the mayor said.

In June, she announced on her Facebook page several actions to battle the corruption, including the formation of a police anti-corruption unit, “neighborhood checkers,” development of an approved model of civic justice, police equipment and police academy monitoring to enhance security in the municipality.

The report said that there were protests Monday regarding security in several of the city’s neighborhoods complaining about police abuses and asking for a change in personnel.

[Police officers and commanders] only go to ask for money from shops and businesses in the area, but there is no security,” protestors told the news outlet.

The municipality, formally called Naucalpan de Jurez, is one of 125 suburban municipalities northwest of Mexico City with a population of about 800,000, according to Mapcarta.

Moya Marin visited a Tesla service center in the city in April and said she wants companies to stay to grow the local economy.

“It is up to the governments to create the right conditions to attract new investments and that companies like Tesla, which have already invested in our municipality, remain and increase their participation in the national market, for the creation of new jobs and reactivate the regional economy,” Tesmanian reported the mayor saying during the visit.