Report: Mexico National Guard Escorting Migrants to US

Mexico's National Guard is reportedly escorting a new migrant caravan that is headed for the U.S. border.

The caravan of predominantly Venezuelan migrants has been joined by a small group of African and Haitian migrants, Breitbart reported Thursday.

The Mexican National Guard is diverting traffic and providing health aid to the migrants.

The news comes as Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador chimed in on Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to secure the southern border.

An allegation of the Texas Department of Public Safety's abuse of migrants trying to get across the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, has been levied this week, but even the Mexican president called the allegation too "barbaric" to be true, according to The Dallas Morning News.

But Obrador did object to reports the Texas DPS are not giving humanitarian support as it seeks to close the Texas border with Mexico.

"It's inhumane," Obrador said at a news conference this week, according to the News. "We're going to keep defending our citizens and the general treatment of immigrants."

Obrador also vowed to reject any U.S. lawmaker who does not support migration to the U.S.

"We are going to keep condemning all the anti-immigrant and anti-Mexican politicians," he added, according to the News.

The caravan, which started Saturday, is working its way from near the Guatemala border to Mexico City, before journeying to the U.S. border, according to Breitbart.