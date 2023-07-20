×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mexico | national guard | migrant | caravan | illegals

Report: Mexico National Guard Escorting Migrants to US

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 05:26 PM EDT

Mexico's National Guard is reportedly escorting a new migrant caravan that is headed for the U.S. border.

The caravan of predominantly Venezuelan migrants has been joined by a small group of African and Haitian migrants, Breitbart reported Thursday.

The Mexican National Guard is diverting traffic and providing health aid to the migrants.

The news comes as Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador chimed in on Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to secure the southern border.

An allegation of the Texas Department of Public Safety's abuse of migrants trying to get across the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, has been levied this week, but even the Mexican president called the allegation too "barbaric" to be true, according to The Dallas Morning News.

But Obrador did object to reports the Texas DPS are not giving humanitarian support as it seeks to close the Texas border with Mexico.

"It's inhumane," Obrador said at a news conference this week, according to the News. "We're going to keep defending our citizens and the general treatment of immigrants."

Obrador also vowed to reject any U.S. lawmaker who does not support migration to the U.S.

"We are going to keep condemning all the anti-immigrant and anti-Mexican politicians," he added, according to the News.

The caravan, which started Saturday, is working its way from near the Guatemala border to Mexico City, before journeying to the U.S. border, according to Breitbart.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mexico's National Guard is reportedly escorting a new migrant caravan that is headed for the U.S. border.
mexico, national guard, migrant, caravan, illegals
236
2023-26-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved