Mexico's Ruling Party Declares Sheinbaum Winner of Presidential Vote

Mexico's Ruling Party Declares Sheinbaum Winner of Presidential Vote
Claudia Sheinbaum (Getty Images)

Sunday, 02 June 2024 06:36 AM EDT

Mexican ruling party's candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is on course for a thumping victory in the presidential race, Parametria's exit poll showed on Sunday, setting her to become the country's first female president

Sheinbaum won 56% of the vote while her closest opponent Xochitl Galvez polled at 30%, the exit poll showed.

Television outlet NMAS and newspaper El Financiero both said their polls showed Sheinbaum winning, though they did not give figures.

The head of the ruling MORENA party Mario Delgado told supporters in Mexico City that Sheinbaum had won by a "very large" margin.

Mexico's largest-ever elections have also been the most violent in modern history, with the killing of 38 candidates. The deadly violence has stoked concerns about the threat of warring drug cartels to democracy. On Sunday, two people were killed at polling stations in Puebla state.

Sheinbaum, who has convincingly led in opinion polls over her main competitor Xochitl Galvez, will be tasked with confronting organized crime violence. More people have been killed during the mandate of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador than during any other administration in Mexico’s modern history, although the homicide rate has come down over his term.

A victory for Sheinbaum would represent a major step for Mexico, a country known for its macho culture. The winner is set to begin a six-year term on Oct. 1.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Media outlets and the ruling party declared Claudia Sheinbaum the winner of Mexico's presidential election after polls closed on Sunday, putting her on course to be the country's first woman president.
Sunday, 02 June 2024 06:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

