Sinaloa Governor Indicted in US Drug Case

The governor of Sinaloa and nine other current and former Mexican officials were charged with drug trafficking and weapons offenses in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York, accused of aiding in the massive importation of illicit substances into the United States.

U.S. officials announced the charges in a news release. None of the defendants were in custody.

Those charged in court papers unsealed in Manhattan federal court are current and former government officials in Sinaloa, including Ruben Rocha Moya, who has been governor of Mexico's Sinaloa state since November 2021.

Some of them, according to the indictment, have themselves participated in the Sinaloa cartel's campaign of violence and retribution.

The indictment alleged that they were aligned with the faction of the Sinaloa cartel run by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, the former cartel leader now serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison.

Authorities said the defendants have played essential roles in helping the Sinaloa drug cartel ship fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton called the Sinaloa cartel "a ruthless criminal organization that has flooded this community with dangerous drugs for decades."

He added: "As the indictment lays bare, the Sinaloa Cartel, and other drug trafficking organizations like it, would not operate as freely or successfully without corrupt politicians and law enforcement officials on their payroll."

Among those indicted, at least three officials — Rocha, the mayor of Sinaloa's capital, and a senator — were affiliated with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's party, Morena. A number of other officials held positions unaffiliated with Mexican political parties.

Sinaloa's governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The charges come after Ron Johnson, U.S. ambassador to Mexico, said last week that the Trump administration would launch an anti-corruption campaign targeting Mexican officials he said were linked to organized crime.

"Corruption not only hinders progress, it distorts it. It increases costs, weakens competition, and erodes the trust upon which markets depend. It is not a problem without victims," Johnson said.

Sheinbaum responded Monday by saying that her government has not seen any evidence of the corruption charges.

"Any investigation in the United States against any person in Mexico must have evidence reviewed by the [Mexican] Attorney General's Office," Sheinbaum said.

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Associated Press writer Megan Janetsky reported from Mexico City.