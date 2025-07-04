WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mexico | boxer | deported

Boxer Chavez Jr to Be Deported to Mexico to Serve Time

Friday, 04 July 2025 12:07 PM EDT

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she expects boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to be deported to Mexico to serve a sentence for arms trafficking after being detained in Los Angeles by U.S. immigration authorities.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Chavez was determined to be in the country illegally last week after he made fraudulent statements on a 2024 application for permanent residence.

Sheinbaum, in her regular morning press conference, said Mexico has had a warrant for his arrest since 2023, stemming from an investigation initiated in 2019. She added that Mexico had failed to bring him into custody over that period as Chavez Jr had spent most of his time in the United States.

"So that there is a deportation and that he can serve the sentence, that's the process the attorney general's office is working on," Sheinbaum told reporters.

On Thursday, Homeland Security said the 39-year-old boxer, son of Mexican world champion fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, is suspected of having ties to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which Washington has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

A lawyer for him called the allegations "outrageous."

His wife, Frida Munoz Chavez, was previously married to the son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison. The son, Edgar, was assassinated in 2008.

Sheinbaum said she did not know if Chavez Jr had links to the Sinaloa Cartel.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she expects boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to be deported to Mexico to serve a sentence for arms trafficking after being detained in Los Angeles by U.S. immigration authorities.
mexico, boxer, deported
239
2025-07-04
Friday, 04 July 2025 12:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved