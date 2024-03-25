×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mexico | andrés manuel lópez obrador | donald trump

Mexican President: Trump Won't Build a Wall

By    |   Monday, 25 March 2024 04:46 PM EDT

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in an interview on Monday that former President Donald Trump would not follow through on his 2016 campaign pledge to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico if reelected.

"Because we understood each other very well. We signed an economic, a commercial agreement that has been favorable for both peoples, for both nations. He knows it. And President Biden, the same," López Obrador said in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" released on Sunday.

He added that a wall "doesn't work," and said he told Trump that during a phone call when Trump was president.

"That was the only time, and I told him: 'I am going to send you, Mr. President, some videos of tunnels from Tijuana up to San Diego, that passed right under U.S. Customs.' He stayed quiet, and then he started laughing and told me, 'I can't win with you,' " López Obrador said during the interview.

He went on to say that relations between the United States and Mexico are "very good" and noted that they "are not distant neighbors," but he also rejected House Speaker Mike Johnson's suggestion that the U.S. could force Mexico to follow American immigration policy.

"We are not a colony. We are not a protectorate of any foreign country. And we have a very good relationship with the government of the United States — but not one of subordination," he said.

López Obrador also noted, "Every time I speak with President Biden, the first thing he says to me is that our relationship must be on an equal footing."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in an interview on Monday that former President Donald Trump would not follow through on his 2016 campaign pledge to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico if reelected.
mexico, andrés manuel lópez obrador, donald trump
268
2024-46-25
Monday, 25 March 2024 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved