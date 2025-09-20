WATCH TV LIVE

Meth Disposal Burn Gone Haywire Smokes Out Animal Shelter

By    |   Saturday, 20 September 2025 05:35 PM EDT

A municipal animal shelter in Billings, Montana, was forced to evacuate staff and animals after a law-enforcement meth disposal burn at an onsite incinerator malfunctioned, sending fumes throughout the building.

The city's animal control department operates the animal crematorium in the building that also houses the local Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The crematorium is used occasionally by local police and federal agents for the disposal of unwanted items, which sometimes include drugs. But in this case, AP reported that the equipment malfunctioned as 2 pounds of methamphetamine went up in smoke.

Fourteen workers from the shelter evacuated and went to the hospital. Some employees complained of headaches and sore throats, while others experienced dizziness, sweating, and coughing. None reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

The shelter’s 75 dogs and cats were relocated or put into foster homes, according to the shelter director.

In the meantime, the shelter remains closed following the Sept. 10 incident. Decontamination of the building could take up to a month.

The Billings Gazette reported that in 2024 local law enforcement seized nearly 100 pounds of meth and more than 45,000 fentanyl pills. No information was available on how much of that may have been destroyed using the municipal incinerator.

